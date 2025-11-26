Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun.

Brede taken into custody on extensive list of charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Chad Brede, 45, of Springfield, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Nov. 20 in connection with multiple charges stemming from several active writs.

Brede is being held on a writ for possession of a controlled substance, with the offense originally dated Jan. 23, 2023. He is also being held on separate writs for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia related to amphetamine or methamphetamine, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, stealing, entering or being on a department area during restricted hours, and second-degree property damage. Each writ reflects the same 2023 offense date.

According to jail records, Brede was arrested Nov. 20 by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. His booking time was listed as 1:22 p.m. No bond has been set on any of the charges.

As of press time, Brede was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Felony DWI arrest leads to jail hold for Richards

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Charles Richards, 40, of Colfax, Calif., was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Nov. 19 on a court-ordered hold related to a prior felony driving while intoxicated conviction.

According to jail records, Richards is serving time on a charge of driving while intoxicated–second or subsequent offense, a felony under Missouri law. The offense date and arrest date were both listed as Nov. 19. He was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 12:15 p.m. No bond was set.

As of press time, Richards remained held at the Cedar County Jail.

High bond set for Zimmer in drug case

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Aron Zimmer, 47, of El Dorado Springs, was taken into custody on Nov. 18 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Zimmer was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:03 p.m. Records show the warrant is tied to an Oct. 1 offense date. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

According to jail records, Zimmer has a scheduled release date of Nov. 22. As of press time, he remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

O’Mara booked on burglary, felony theft charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Brian O’Mara, 46, of Ash Grove, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Nov. 18 on two capias warrants connected to 2021 felony cases.

According to jail records, O’Mara is being held on a warrant for second-degree burglary and another warrant for stealing property valued at $750 or more. Both warrants list an original offense date of June 18, 2021. He was taken into custody by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 1:27 p.m. on Nov. 18. No bond was set in either case due to the capias status.

As of press time, O’Mara remained held at the Cedar County Jail.