On Sunday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with the Walker Fire Department for a structure fire on Old Town Rd. in Vernon County. Five trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10:02 a.m. the fire chief investigated a report natural gas smell at a business on Hospital Rd. No problem was found and the incident was turned over to the gas company.

On Friday, Nov. 22, at 8:38 p.m. a captain was dispatched to a residence on S. Ohio St. to investigate a reported unlawful brush pile fire.