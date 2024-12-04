Thursday, Dec. 5 – Christmas on the Square – Stockton Chamber of Commerce

Friday, Dec. 6 – Mo-Kan Square Dancers – Dining Hall Vernon County Fairgrounds

8:30-10:30 p.m.. More info – (417)684-2794

Friday, Dec. 6 – Vernon County Christmas Parade 6 p.m.

A Candyland Christmas – Lights at the Lake will be open following the parade.

Friday, Dec. 6 – NRMC Foundation – Tree of Shining Memories Lighting Ceremony

Southeast corner of the Vernon County Courthouse lawn 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Breakfast with Santa – 8-10:30 a.m. Wayside Inn Museum.

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Polar Express and a visit with Santa – Stockton Elks Lodge – noon to 2:30 p.m.