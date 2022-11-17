On Sunday, Nov. 6, at 10:56 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to the High School football field to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 9:49 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a reported gas leak in a building on Industrial Parkway. One truck and five firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Nov 12, at 5:51 p.m. the fire department was toned out to set up a landing zone at the airport. Call was cancelled. One truck and five firefighters responded.