Music is a beautiful and meaningful method to convey one’s love of the outdoors.

People can join local musicians Bo Brown, Marideth Sisco, David Wilson, and George Horne in an evening of nature-inspired music and stories at the “Nature Art: Music of Missouri’s Woods and Water” program Nov. 18 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This free program is from 7-8:30 p.m. and is for ages 12 and up. Brown, Wilson, and Horne will share their passion for the outdoors over the course of the evening with songs. These musical pieces will be interspersed with stories from Sisco, an author, musician and journalist who is well-known for her radio commentaries on the charm and uniqueness of the Ozarks.

People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188182.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.