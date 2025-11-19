On Monday, Nov. 10, at 6:44 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. One truck and 12 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 12:27 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a hay bales on fire call on Outpost Rd. in Vernon County. Four trucks and six firefighters responded. Later that evening at 7:32 p.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence on 54 Hwy. in Vernon County for a reported dishwasher malfunction. Turned out to be a false alarm.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7:58 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a vehicle verses a deer east of town on Hwy. 54 for traffic control. One truck and five firefighters responded. Later that night at 10:34 p.m. the department was dispatched to a injury two vehicle accident at US 54 and 32 Hwys. for traffic control. Two trucks and 14 firefighters responded to that incident.

On Friday, Nov. 14, at 5:11 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the downtown park for a leaf fire on the tennis court. One truck and nine firefighters responded.