A recent situation in Florida involving the large national pest control company Rentokil, which also owns well-known brands like Terminix and Presto-X, has gained attention and serves as a reminder of the importance of proper pesticide application and technician training.

Dave Costa, owner of Costa Farms in Fummerfield, FL, holds a live filled with dead bees, which he says were lost after nearby pesticide use serverly harmed his honey-producing colonies.

Public reports and statements from those involved describe a significant loss of honeybees at a nearby honey farm following a pesticide application. While the official investigation and any conclusions remain under the jurisdiction of Florida’s regulatory agencies, the situation has prompted discussion across the country about how homeowners and property owners should carefully select a pest control provider.

It demonstrates that even routine treatments can have unintended consequences if products are not applied correctly or if local conditions are not considered.

For communities like El Dorado Springs, where neighbors share land, air, and water, the Florida case illustrates why choosing a local pest control company can be a meaningful advantage. Local companies live and work in the community, understand the specific challenges of the area, and are directly accountable to the people they serve.

They are more likely to have practical knowledge of local pests, seasonal patterns, and environmental considerations that can affect treatments. This connection encourages consistent professionalism, careful attention to detail, and communication with homeowners in ways that larger, nationwide companies may not always be able to match.

Today, homeowners and property managers have many tools to make informed decisions. Publicly available information, such as online reviews, ratings, customer testimonials, and documented certifications, can help identify companies with proven reliability.

Checking whether a company is accredited by organizations like the Better Business Bureau provides additional reassurance, as does verifying training credentials or specialized certifications. These transparent measures allow customers to compare companies objectively and select a provider committed to safe, professional service.

El Dorado Springs is fortunate to have local businesses that prioritize these standards.

At Integrity Pest Solutions, we are proud to be BBB accredited with an A+ rating, QualityPro certified—a distinction held by fewer than three percent of pest control companies nationwide—and recognized as the local company with the highest number of reviews and top overall customer ratings.

These recognitions reflect our commitment to training, careful product selection, and safe application practices, ensuring that every treatment is performed responsibly. Our goal is to protect the property, health, and well-being of our neighbors while maintaining the highest standards in the industry.

The Florida incident, while distant, offers a clear takeaway: selecting a pest control company is not just a business decision, it is a matter of safety and community trust.

Homeowners benefit when they choose a company that demonstrates professionalism, maintains verifiable credentials, and has a strong local reputation. Responsible pest management is a partnership between the company and the customer, and careful selection helps ensure that treatments are effective, safe, and considerate of both property and environment.

By choosing a local provider with proven expertise and a strong reputation, residents of El Dorado Springs can have confidence in their pest management and protect the broader community at the same time.