On Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2:15 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on S. Hwy. 32 for a lift assist for the CMH ambulance crew. Eight firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 2:50 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched on a mutual aid brush fire for Caplinger Mills Fire Department. Trucks 6, 7, 8, admin, tanker 1 and 11 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, at 7:09 p.m. the fire chief responded to an apartment on Allison Rd. for a “smell of smoke” call. No fire was discovered.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 2:46 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to the airport for a landing zone standby. The call was cancelled after arrival. Truck 2 and five firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11:57 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire west of town in Vernon County on Hwy. 54. Trucks 6, 7, 7 Tanker 1 and 10 firefighters responded. That afternoon at 1:18 p.m. they were sent to Schell City conservation for a very large brush and grass fire. Trucks 6, 7, 8, tankers 1 and 2 and 12 firefighters responded. At 6:23 p.m., the firefighters set up a landing zone at the airport for a medical aircraft. Trucks 4 and 5 and seven firefighters responded.

Fire report for week of Oct. 4: On Sunday, Oct. 4, at 5:21 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence at McCrary Circle for a grease fire on a stove. The fire was out o arrival. Trucks 2 and 5 and 13 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Oct. 5, at 12:44 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to smoke in the basement at the Lion’s Club Pre-school. Truck 2 and nine firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 8:25 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to the El Dorado Springs Airport to set up and protect a medical aircraft landing zone. Truck 2 and three firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, at 2:44 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched for mutual aid call for Milo Fire Department for a large brush fire. Olympia and Walker Fire Departments also aided. Trucks 6 and 8 and tankers 1 and 2 and 12 firefighters responded.