On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 9:02 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a convince store on W. US 54 Hwy. to a large gasoline spill. Three trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Oct. 24, at 12:41 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with Olympia Fire Department to a structure fire east of Pacetown on 1000 Rd. Five trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1:17 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire on S. 501 Rd. Two trucks and six firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4:24 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the location of the previous fire on S. 501 Rd. for a rekindle. Three trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:47 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up a landing zone. Two trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11:17 p.m. the department was dispatched to a rollover MVA on Hwy. 32 north of town. Three trucks and 13 firefighters responded.