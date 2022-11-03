Swingbed services at CCMH. Longtime Cedar County resident Lola Ehlers recently spent some time in the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Swingbed Program recovering from procedures done to treat compression fractures of her spine. Many of us know her from the nearly thirty years that the Ehlers family have owned and operated Ehlers Variety & Hardware in El Dorado Springs, and easily recognize her very familiar face and place there at the store. She grew up Saline County and it was while working at a general store there that she met her then future husband, Olaf Ehlers. They lived in the Blue Springs area for a short time before making Filley their permanent home in 1955, owning and operating a dairy business that is still run today by their son. She lost her beloved husband a few years back and reflects on their life together, “We’ve always farmed in some way, I grew up farming as a child, it’s what my parents did and it’s still what we know to this day.”

“When the back trouble hit,” she explains, “the pain became pretty unbearable, something had to be done.” After needed treatment modalities, she was still not as steady on her feet as she needed to be to function at home, thus the family looked into the best way for her to recover and once again build back her strength. They found the Swingbed Program at CCMH knowing that she really did not need full daily hospital care, but would need Physical and Occupational therapies and additionally would require help with everyday tasks while regaining as much strength and mobility as possible. And, an added bonus to both she and her family was the fact that CCMH is close to home, meaning another box was checked by not having to travel a long distance for her care or for them to visit her.

I did ask her about her stay CCMH to which she commented, “the care was very good – food was good – and everyone was so very nice to help me with all the things I needed.” She went on to say that Physical Therapist Austin Gibbs and COTA Ginelle Esry had been wonderful, as well and the Nursing staff and Dietary team. “It was all so helpful to get me better and get me back to my home,” she added. Speaking of home, she’s back there now – and I think everyone is ready to see her back at her spot at Ehlers Variety and Hardware – including her beloved children.

If you or a loved one is in need of extended care after surgery, stroke or hospitalization please consider Cedar County Memorial Hospital Swingbed Services. Amber Clark, Swingbed Coordinator is available by calling 417.876.3598 to discuss qualifications for care.