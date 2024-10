On Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10:51 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to an apartment at 800 N. Main for a medical lift assist. Eight firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8:38 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to an apartment at 800 N. Main for a medical lift assist. Nine firefighters assisted. Later that morning at 11:08 a.m. the dept. returned to assist again. Nine firefighters assisted.