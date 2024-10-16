Charlie Kirk said, “They (Dems) don’t car about the county, they don’t care about the wellbeing of the residents.” I think that’s right. They run up the debt spending taxpayer money for immigrants’ living expenses, earmarks for stupid things like paying $65 million for Egyptian students to attend Egyptian colleges, up to $800,000 salary for DEI college administrations, millions for NGO groups assisting immigrants and on and on. Now Homeland Security has spent so much they said they couldn’t take care of Helene victims. If they don’t scrounge up the money, they’ll be getting into your bank account because Obama gave them the power to do that.

We are going to lose this country if we don’t vote big Republican. I know there’ plenty wrong with the Republicans too, but it’s our only hope to stay free, and our problems are not going to be over at the election. We may be in WWIII and schemes are all over to take away our peoples’ jobs, our industries, our local, state and national governments etc. The government is letting us down. Stranded victims who lost their house and were getting no help committed suicide according to Nick Sortor on X after the hurricane.

Vote early. The FBI arrested an Afgan national planning a terrorist attack on election day. There are probably thousands more of these guys planning terrorist attacks. We know at least 30,000 Chinese military age men have immigrated here plus thousands of others from rogue nations.

Also, please vote no on all the amendments but seven. Three is on abortion and has tricky wording.

They say historically church people and hunters don’t always vote. Truly, this country is at stake. These Democrats are communists. They aren’t like the ones of years ago. Please vote, don’t give your country away to the communists. And pray to God for help.

Watch Real America’s Voice on TV or your phone if you want truthful news.

Caroyn West