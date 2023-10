On Monday, Oct. 9, at 6:32 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a residence on E. 350 Rd. for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. No problem was found and the call was cancelled.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 5:21 p.m. the FD was dispatched to the apartments on McCrary Circle for a possible electric fire. No fire was discovered. Two trucks and 18 firefighters responded.