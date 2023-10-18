The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is hosting its annual Oinkin’ Spud fundraiser this Friday from 11 to 1 at the First Baptist Church. For only $12 you get a baked potato, pulled pork, cheese, BBQ sauce, sour cream, butter, and cookies.

Drive-thru pickup or delivery is available. Tickets must be purchased by Thursday morning, Oct. 19 from any Auxiliary member or by calling 417/876-4246.

The Bake Sale will be on the south parking lot of the church and is open to everyone wanting home-baked pies, cakes, cookies, breads, brownies, and other sweets.

All proceeds go to support the hospital.