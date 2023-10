On Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 2:16 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire W. Marshall. Three trucks and 13 firefighters responded. Later that morning the department responded back to that location for a rekindle fire. One truck and five firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, at 1:24 a.m. the department was dispatched to a structure fire on S. Kirkpatrick. Three trucks and nine firefighters responded.