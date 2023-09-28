Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is recognized every September by organizations around the world to raise funds for children affected by cancer. If you’re planning to donate to the cause this month, do your research first! That way, you can be confident your donation is being put to good use.

Major charitable movements can sometimes attract scammers looking to cash in on donors’ generosity. Donors should be on the lookout for unsolicited messages from misleading organizations that use similar names and branding as trusted nonprofits and send out highly emotional requests for donations – sometimes this can be a scam.

BBB recommends that donors always double check the exact name of the charity they’d like to support and verify the web address, email or phone number before donating.

If you’re not sure how to find a trusted organization to support, BBB Charity Reviews may be able to help make the decision. These reviews show whether a nonprofit has complied with BBB’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability, meaning it is transparent about its operations and fundraising and follows good governance practices.

Nonprofits that meet all 20 standards may use the BBB Accredited Charity Seal – so if they have the seal, that’s a sign that they have been vetted and meet high standards for ethical behavior.

BBB’s tips for giving wisely:

• Beware of high-pressure appeals. Childhood cancer nonprofits may make an extra push for donations this month, but generally, they will be happy to accept your donation at your convenience. Beware of messages that pressure you to donate immediately. If you’re not sure about donating, wait.

• Research in advance. If you are unfamiliar with an organization, ask the charity for written information about its programs and finances. The charity should also be able to provide its most recent IRS Form 990, which discloses detailed information about how the organization spends its money.

• Know where your money is going. Don’t assume you know what the organization does based on name alone – just because it says “childhood cancer” doesn’t guarantee that it’s a reputable organization that will use your money for that cause. Use BBB.org to find Charity Reviews with the charity’s programs and track record so you can be confident your donation is in good hands.

• Double check the name. Some scammers use similar names to impersonate a trusted organization. Fight impostors by double checking the name of the nonprofit and their web address, email and/or phone number before giving any money.

• Check with your state government. In Missouri and Illinois, most charitable organizations must register with the Attorneys General.

• Check for online security. Before making online donations, verify that the charity’s website is secure and that it has a privacy policy concerning the use of your name, email address or other data. (Secure sites’ addresses begin with https://.)

• Donate directly. Give directly to the nonprofit rather than through a fundraising telemarketer or direct mail solicitation. This helps ensure that most of your contribution goes to the nonprofit.

• Ask before donating items. Many nonprofits are happy to receive donated clothing or other items, but for some, handling physical donations may just create more work. Call in advance to ask if the charity accepts donated items.