On Wednesday, Spet. 7, at 3:48 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport and then diverted to CCMH to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, at 2:12 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to setup and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Friday, Sept. 9, at 7:22 p.m. the department was dispatched to a residence on W. Pine for a lift assist. Six firefighters responded.