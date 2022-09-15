AmVets Post # 116 Auxiliary, Stockton, presented a $500 check to Mr. Doug Crawford, Superintendent of Stockton R-1 Schools, to be used at his discretion to assist the school children.

From left: Elva Weber, Parliamentarian; Evelyn Roberge, Secretary; Phyllis Jensen, Treasurer; Jeannie Russell, Booster; Mr. Crawford, and Wanda Graham, President of the Auxiliary.