On Monday, Sept. 9, at 12:58 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a yard on W. Broadway for a grass/trash fire. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, at 2:16 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the intersection of US 54 and Park St. for a two vehicle motor accident. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, at 5:44 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with Olympia Fire Department for a grass fire. The department was cancelled enroute. Four trucks and eight firefighters responded.