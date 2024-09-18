Is the United States to be stolen by communists? Venezuela’s elections have been stolen by Maduro. The last election the opposition party got 70 % of the vote, but he’s still in power. Despite untold riches in gold and oil, Venezuelans suffer with poverty and oppression. Twenty Thousand have fled. Russia, China, Iran and Cuba back Modura. Erik Prince, unplugged.com, explained also about Haiti. It’s governed by gangs. The US has pumped billions into Haiti, but the poor people don’t get much help. Erik said dead human bodies on the street are eaten by dogs.

Twenty Thousand Haitians sent to Springfield, OH, by democrats are creating chaos. President Trump was debunked at the debate for saying pets there are disappearing. Erik Prince said it was true. I’ve heard before the terrible gangs there are cannibals. The city officials in Springfield aren’t helping residents complaining Haitians are sleeping on their lawns or people reporting ducks in the park pond disappearing.

The democrats have weakened our country. Our economy is in shambles – we have to borrow to find these huge budgets they push. Biden enabled Russia’s energy program to take over Europe, and destroyed ours. Our military is weak, some of our courts are crooked, some cities are unsafe, people are losing jobs and businesses, but there is hope. God is alive! He can save us, but we have to return to Him. Kirk Cameron has a new book, “Born to Be Brave,” about a spiritual awakening for America.

Also we need to call the Senate, 202-224-3121, and tell Shumer to pass the Save Act to keep non-citizens from voting in federal elections. They are allowed to vote in local elections in some states. And call the House 202-25-3121 and tell Mike Johnson you want Sen. Loomis’s Wyoming, bill that would not count non-citizens in US census, which would cause unfair and additional representation in the House of Representatives. You can tell Shumer about Lommis’s bill too.

You can now request an application for absentee noting from the courthouse. Also, if you’re not registered to vote, you can register at the courthouse until Oct. 9. Please vote, the democrats are bringing in millions of immigrants for their side. Are we going to give up without a fight?

Carolyn West