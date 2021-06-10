On Thursday, May 27, at 2:05 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 82 just west off DD Hwy. in St. Clair County. Four trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, June 2, at 9:02 p.m. the Fire Department was put on standby at a residence on West Lafayette to assist the bomb squad at an incident. Truck 5 and four firefighters responded.

On Thursday, June 3, at 11:45 p.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence on E. Thompson for a carbon monoxide has leak.

On Friday, June 4, at 11:09 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident six liles west of town for traffic control. Thirteen firefighters and 2 trucks responded.

On Saturday, June 5, at 1:54 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on W. Walnut St. Eleven firefighters and three trucks responded.