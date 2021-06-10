To STOP PAYMENT of Social Security Money To Illegal Aliens from Mexico

For U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler of the State of Missouri

WHEREAS, Officials with the U.S. Social Security Administration have held several meetings with Mexican government officials since November 2001;

WHEREAS, The purpose of these meetings is to add tens of thousands of Mexican citizens to the U.S. Social Security roster, sending hundreds of millions of dollars south of the border;

WHEREAS, The U.S.-Mexico agreement that has already been signed would take money from the Social Security Trust Fund and pay it to thousands of illegal immigrants;

WHEREAS, An internal Social Security Administration memo states that this agreement “is expected to move forward at an accelerated pace:’

WHEREAS, The Washington Post reported that Social Security pay-outs to illegal immigrants from Mexico could have already started; and

WHEREAS, Social Security was created to provide retirement security for senior citizens like me and should not be used to “buy votes” from ethnic groups or to “buy favors” from foreign governments;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT I call upon you as my elected Representative in the United States Congress to immediately sponsor and support legislation to STOP PAYMENT of Social Security benefits to illegal aliens from Mexico.

This petition is addressed to Vicky Hartzler, but it could be sent to any U.S. Representative. You could send this information to people in other states so they would send it to their Representatives.

Carolyn West