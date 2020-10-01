Update: On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson both tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, Governor Parson is still asymptomatic, and the First Lady’s symptoms remain mild.

Consistent with Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) guidelines, the Governor and First Lady remain isolated. Although both the Governor and First Lady tested positive and could isolate together, the First Lady’s isolation will end earlier than the Governor’s due to her symptom onset occurring prior to his positive test while asymptomatic. The First Lady will remain isolated through Sept. 28 and the Governor through Oct. 3.

Governor’s Office staff, Mansion staff, and security have been tested. All proper CDC and DHSS protocols are being implemented as test results are received. Staff that have been identified as a close contact of the Governor or First Lady are working remotely. Staff that have not been identified as a close contact of the Governor or First Lady continue to work in the office.

The Governor’s Office will continue to operate without interruption during this time. Governor Parson reminds all Missourians to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently. If you are sick or experience COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your physician and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others.