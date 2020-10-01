Schedule update:
The HS Volleyball game for tomorrow night 9/29 will now start with a C game at 4:30 pm, followed by JV and Varsity aT Lebanon High school.
The HS varsity football team will now play a home game on Friday 10/2 starting at 7:00pm against Lexington High School.
Services for Ronald James "Jamie" Alexander will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday,m Oct. 1, in the First Baptist Church in Nevada. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery, Schell City. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ferry Funeral Home.
