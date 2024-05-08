Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed May 5-11 as Drinking Water Week in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources expresses its appreciation for the water professionals who work to provide safe drinking water to residents and visitors of Missouri.

Drinking Water Week recognizes Missouri’s public drinking water systems for the work they do in providing Missourians with safe drinking water. A safe, reliable water supply is critical to the success of any community. It creates jobs, attracts industry and investment, and provides for the health and welfare of citizens in ways ranging from disease prevention to fire suppression. The department’s Public Drinking Water Branch oversees Missouri’s public water supplies.

In celebration of Drinking Water Week, the department and the American Water Works Association held a poster contest for fifth grade students. The theme for 2024 was “There when you need it!” and more than 1,400 entries were submitted. The top three winners were:

First Place Winner – Dora Yu, Ladue Fifth Grade Center

Second Place Winner – Finn Ziolkowski, Ladue Fifth Grade Center

Third Place Winner – Tania Bashkirova, Scotland County R-1 Elementary

Public water systems in Missouri face increasingly complex challenges and collectively they have an extraordinary compliance record. Each water system is responsible for monitoring individual water plants and is required to employ trained, certified operators. Missouri’s water systems are also required to regularly sample water for many different contaminants following federal and state standards. A state-approved laboratory must analyze these samples and the results must be reported to the department. Most of the testing is conducted at the Department of Natural Resources’ and the Department of Health and Senior Services’ laboratories at no cost to the systems, which saves consumers money.

For more information on drinking water week or to view the winning posters, visit dnr.mo.gov/water/get-involved/drinking-water-week or call the Department of Natural Resources’ Public Drinking Water Branch at 573-751-2674.