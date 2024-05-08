On Wednesday, May 1, at 3:36 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to provide traffic control at a one vehicle motor accident at the “S” curve on Hwy. 82 north of town. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded. Later that night at 10:04 p.m. the fire chief responded to a call to assist other Cedar County agencies on a mutual aid call.

On Thursday, May 2, at 4:16 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to fire call at a residence on S. 351 Rd. One truck and 16 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, May 4, at 9:23 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to extinguish a burn pile fire at N. Park and Martin. One truck and 13 firefighters responded.