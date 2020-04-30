Hailey Krehbiel, 17, a student at El Dorado Christian School, is the winner of the West Missouri District Optimist essay contest based on a theme of “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” She was sponsored by the Optimist Club of El Dorado Springs.

Krehbiel was awarded a $2,500 scholarship for the honor. In addition, the essay will be featured in Optimist International’s The Optimist magazine.

Hailey Krehbiel did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme. She expressed herself well through the essay and deserves the honor of first place, All three judges gave her the highest point totals.

The District received 14 well written entries. Unfortunately, only one person could be picked as the winner. We appreciate all the students who entered the contest and all the local clubs who sponsored them. Plan to participate in the contest next year.

Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?

Create, Chase, Accomplish

Thomas Edison dreamed of a world full of light. He imagined a world where the amazing power of electricity could be used to make the lives of everyday people a little brighter. Edison believed that electricity could be used to create a safe, efficient form of light. Repeatedly, he tried and failed to create a filament that would produce light with little electricity. When asked about his failed attempts, he optimistically replied, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Rather than becoming discouraged, Edison continued to believe that his dream of creating the electric light bulb was possible. This belief prodded him to continue experimenting. Eventually, Edison achieved his dream and created the electric light bulb. Edison’s success is due to his determination caused by his optimistic outlook on life. Every successful individual knows that the key to achieving your dreams is believing that your dreams are achievable. Without optimism, dreams become failed attempts that remain unfinished. Helen Keller, another historical figure known for her optimism, stated well the importance of being optimistic. She said, “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” Helen Keller knew that optimism provides hope and confidence required to accomplish any task.

Optimism is the key to achieving your dreams because optimism initiates achievement.

Dreams cannot be accomplished without optimism. Why waste time dreaming if you believe your dreams will never become reality? Without optimism, dreams would not even exist. Optimism is what gives individuals the audacity to dream. Dreams are built on the belief that a better future is possible. This belief can only come from optimism. After a dream is imagined, the only thing that can turn that dream into action is optimism. Knowing that your dream can be achieved is what inspires individuals to act. No one begins a project if they believe that they are going to fail. The phrase “As you think, so shall you become,” first used by Bruce Lee, states the magnitude of optimism.

Optimism creates the mindset of achievement. Positive thoughts cause positive actions. Having confidence that your dreams will be achieved is the first step of achievement.

Optimism overcomes obstacles. An optimistic person will persevere through difficult tasks because they focus not on the daunting obstacles, but on the end goal. Winston Churchill expressed the value of optimism when he said, “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” To an optimist, there is never a reason to give up because the outcome is always greater than the obstacles. Optimists see the bright side of every shadow that falls upon their dreams. When difficulties arise, an optimistic person will not give up on their dreams because they can see the good in even the worst circumstances. An optimistic individual does not focus on their current difficulties which will prove to be trivial, but on the end goal. Optimism does not allow discouragement because it does not focus on discouraging circumstances.

Optimism is what gives individuals the strength to reach their goals. Optimism keeps you moving toward your dreams even when you face difficulties. Once achieving a goal through optimism, a person will be more confident to accomplish another dream. Optimism creates he desire to accomplish more and the belief that more can be accomplished. Being optimistic creates the desire to achieve more.

Many people today try to accomplish their dreams with sheer determination and drive.

Leaving optimism aside, they strive to accomplish their goals with pure will power. But their willpower often deteriorates over time, leaving them nowhere near their dream and tired of their struggle. Determination without optimism leads to disappointment and failure. Optimism and determination together, however, lead to accomplished dreams. Working hard is commonly considered the best way to achieve your dreams. Though hard work is necessary to achieve your goals, hard work alone leads to weariness and discouragement. Many people work tirelessly day after day, striving toward their goals, longing to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Optimism, combined with hard work, drive, and determination leads you closer to achieving your dreams.

Optimism initiates achievement, promotes perseverance, and fuels future accomplishments. Optimism not only allows individuals to accomplish their dreams, but also allows them to enjoy the journey to those goals. Dreams are created, chased, and accomplished by optimism.

