From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

With the August 4 Primary Election just weeks away, Missourians who are not yet registered to vote have until Wednesday, July 8, to register to vote.

The deadline applies to anyone who has never registered to vote, has recently moved, changed their name, or needs to update their voter registration information.

Local election officials encourage residents not to wait until the last minute. Registering early allows time to verify voter information and avoid any unexpected issues before Election Day.

Missouri residents may register through their local county clerk’s office or other authorized voter registration locations. Voters can also verify their registration status before the deadline to ensure their information is up to date.

The August 4 Primary Election will include several local and state races that will help shape the future of communities across Missouri.

If you are not registered to vote, now is the time to do so. Your voice matters, but it can only be heard if you are registered before the July 8 deadline.