On Thursday, June 25, at 6:37 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a smoke showing structure fire on E. Gentry. Two trucks and 15 firefighters responded. A short time later at 7:37 p.m. the department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at a business on E. Hwy 54. Three trucks and 11 firefighters responded to that.

On Friday, June 26, at 9:29 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a business on N. Main St. for a reported possible structure fire. After an investigation it was determined that no fire existed. Three trucks and 17 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, June 27, at 10:19 p.m. the department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. One truck and six firefighters responded.