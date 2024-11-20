To keep the community informed, the El Dorado Sun is providing updates on several developing crime cases that we previously reported. While many of these cases are still unfolding, we want to reassure our readers that we are committed to delivering timely and accurate information as it becomes available. Your trust is important to us, and we will continue to monitor these cases closely, ensuring that we bring you the latest updates from the courtroom and law enforcement. Stay tuned for further developments as we strive to keep you informed about these significant legal matters.

Behind Closed Doors: The Unraveling Case of Stockton’s Attorney Peter Lee

By Melanie Chance

In an ongoing case involving Stockton Attorney Peter Lee, a Cause Hearing took place on November 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., presided over by Judge Dawson. During the hearing, both the Personal Representative and an heir of the estate represented themselves in person.

Notably absent was Attorney Peter Lee, who did not attend the proceedings. Judge Dawson emphasized the necessity for the Personal Representative to seek legal counsel. Initially, Mr. Lee or his counsel did not appear.

Following the judge’s dismissal of the representatives, a court entry indicated that Attorney Kirkhaug arrived late to represent Peter Lee. Due to space limitations in the courtroom, a chamber conference was held, including only those of the Personal Representative, the heir, and Attorney Kirkhaug. During this discussion, the Personal Representative expressed interest in hiring an attorney. The case has been rescheduled for a show cause hearing on December 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

Probation Violation and Possession of Child Pornography Case Transferred to Circuit Court

By Melanie Chance

Matthew Thomas Charles appeared before Circuit Court Judge Munton on November 18, 2024, for an initial appearance. A case management case has been scheduled for January 13, 2025. Charles previously had two appearances before by Associate Circuit Court Judge Dawson, including a preliminary hearing on November 13, where the judge found sufficient grounds to believe Charles committed the alleged offense. Charles has now been bound over to the circuit court and remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail in Stockton, MO.

Court Appearance Scheduled for Former Deputy Johnson

By Melanie Chance

Former Cedar County Deputy Jason Johnson is set to appear in court on February 13, 2025, for a case management conference presided over by Associate Circuit Court Judge Blane Baker. Johnson faces multiple charges, including domestic assault in the third degree, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree harassment, and armed criminal action, stemming from a domestic dispute reported earlier this year. The El Dorado Sun continues to watch closely as legal proceedings unfold.

Christopher M. Jacobson Update on Charges Tampering and Resisting Arrest

By Melanie Chance

Christopher M. Jacobson was scheduled for an arraignment on Monday, November 18, 2024, by Circuit Judge Munton following his arrest in a stolen vehicle pursuit from Vernon County. Cedar County deputies deployed spike strips, leading Jacobson to flee on foot. Deputies used a thermal drone, and law enforcement quickly locate him. Jacobson now faces charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and felony resisting arrest, which involved endangering others.