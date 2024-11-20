I thought I would have a lot to talk about this week, but I spent so much time preparing for Thanksgiving…I take that back. I spent so much time thinking about preparing for Thanksgiving that I’ve forgotten all the clever things I’ve heard this week.

I still have to clean off the dining room table that has been used to fold clothes, clean three bathrooms and do a wee bit of dusting and vacuuming.

A big thank you to Mark and Josh Schweitzer for helping to re-pot my jade plant that has inhabited the foyer for many years. The thing was trying to escape by almost falling out of the pot it had been in for a while. It is now in a bigger red pot and I think it is happy. Come by the office and say hello. I might be here – the jade plant will always be here.

KSL