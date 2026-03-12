From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Brenden Kelley, a candidate for Missouri State Representative in the 127th District, was the guest speaker on March 10 at the monthly meeting of the Cedar County Republican Women’s Club, held at the Stockton Library.

The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at the Stockton Library and regularly hosts speakers involved in local and state government, community leadership, and public policy.

Kelley, a Lamar resident, is seeking election to represent the 127th District in the Missouri House of Representatives. During his remarks, he spoke about his background, conservative values, and priorities for southwest Missouri. According to campaign information, Kelley said his goal is to serve the region with “integrity, fiscal responsibility, and conservative leadership grounded in faith, family, and freedom. “Brenden Kelley

He told those in attendance that he was born and raised in Barton County and is a lifelong resident of Southwest Missouri. Kelley graduated from Southwest Baptist University with a degree in economics and finance and has experience in business management and small-business operations. Brenden Kelley

Kelley also discussed issues he believes are important to voters in the district, including support for small businesses, tax reductions, protection of constitutional rights, and addressing the drug crisis affecting Missouri communities. During the meeting, he took questions from attendees on several current topics, including Amendment 3. Kelley said he supports Amendment 3, noting that while he believes the measure is not perfect, it is a step in the right direction toward protecting life.

Kelley spoke about the role his faith plays in his decision to run for office, saying his commitment to God, family values, and protecting life guides his approach to public service. He told those in attendance he hopes to one day raise a family of his own and wants to represent a district where those values remain strong.

Kelley also responded to several questions from attendees, including criticism of his family’s involvement in politics and his stance on Amendment 3. He answered the questions directly and explained his views. Several attendees commented that he handled the discussion with honesty and respect, openly addressing concerns.

He added that, if elected, he intends to remain closely connected to the communities he represents, including Cedar County, and wants to ensure local citizens have a strong voice in Jefferson City. Kelley said he plans to stay rooted in the district and believes effective leadership comes from listening to local residents’ concerns.

“I am energized, prepared, and ready to fight for each and every person,” Kelley said, adding that he wants to serve in a way that reflects the needs and values of the people he represents.

Members of the Cedar County Republican Women’s Club thanked Kelley for attending and sharing about his campaign. The group encourages the public to attend its monthly meetings, which are held at the Stockton Library on the second Tuesday of each month.