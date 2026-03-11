From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

The Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet was held on March 6, bringing together community members and local businesses for an evening of recognition and celebration. The Chamber was thanked for all they do throughout the year to support the Stockton community and its many businesses and organizations.

During the evening, Rodger and Jessica Campbell were honored with the Darrell & Betty Johnson Community Service Award and shared a heartfelt speech. Vintage Depot Mercantile was recognized as Business of the Year, along with several other individuals and businesses who received awards throughout the night for their contributions to the community.

Hearty Jo’s and Hillbilly Express sincerely appreciate the Chamber of Commerce for allowing us to cater this year’s annual banquet. We enjoy working with other businesses in Stockton to better the community, and we hope everyone who attended the banquet had a wonderful evening.