While it seems like most of my articles are about someone dying and their body being placed into the ground, this article is aimed at exactly the opposite; someone dead and coming to life out of the ground. If you are not a person of faith, you may not want to read any further. Anything I write will not convince you to believe and if you are a person of faith, nothing I can write will keep you from believing.

After returning from my motorcycle trip to the 50th Anniversary of BMW beginning their Superbike winning streak in Daytona Beach, Florida; I seemed to have lost my connection with the Spirit, who I consider guides me in my writing. I did not want to write on my own because I do not feel I am that good. I needed to feel as if I was guided by a superior power. I did not want a bunch of empty words just to fill space.

Easter Sunday changed that for me. I had never attended the ‘Passion Play’ that the El Dorado Springs Church of God (Holiness) puts on. Apparently with good reason, as speaking with pastor Joe Trussell, this was really the first big one since the last was around 15 years ago. This one was an Easter musical entitled “Redeemed” by Cindy Purtle and it really displayed what incredible talent we have here in Cedar County.

I am so glad I went. I was glad it was dark in the auditorium because it was such an emotionally stimulating event, I think tears ran down my cheeks the entire time. I watch a lot of television, way too much, but television is a two-dimensional image that you are just watching from a distance. This play was a three-dimensional enthralling experience. When I say enthralling, I really mean it.

The 108 live actors played their roles so realistically and convincingly, it just ‘sucked’ me into this play and really made me feel that I had a better understanding of the events of two thousand years ago. The personalities of the various characters came shining through and I felt as if this was how it had really happened long, long ago in a far away place. The individuals who were concerned with keeping power, the jealousy among the followers, the sadness of those close to Him and the incredible joy of Jesus arriving in Jerusalem as the players all laid down their palm branches the entire length of the walkway in the auditorium.

There are those who would wonder why the coroner is writing about a play in a small town. I write because I was inspired by the play and I could tell many others were as well. Several stated they felt the Spirit of God was in that auditorium that night. I would not be able to argue otherwise. I write about this musical because it brings to life the fact that you do not have to worry about death. That if you really believe, you will never die, only your body while you go on to be with your maker.

I hope I have not been ‘too religious’ or that readers feel I am pushing something on them they do not need to know. I am only writing about what this play did for me tonight. It filled me with the Spirit, and I believe the Spirit is what guides my hand when writing. I am sure there are others who were not filled up, but they are in the minority.

An estimated almost 1,800 people attended this wonderful event over the three days. When Springtime rolls around next year, I sincerely hope they organize another showing of this Easter musical. It was captivating for me as I sat with friends that had visited me on my death bed in Texas 44 years ago. At that time, my friend said he thought I looked so bad, that it would be the last time he saw me alive. This time, as I sat with him, I was not only alive but renewed and living again.

A coroner writing on his experience at a play about the dead? Or the living? You must decide for yourself. It gives me great comfort to know that when I die, it will only be my body that dies. I will try to fill my mind and heart with all the experiences I can before that time comes, but when it comes, I will be ready. I hope that my writing will help others to prepare themselves as well.

Respectfully and humbly,

Danny Leo Green,

Coroner, Cedar County