Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on felony fleeing and resisting arrest charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on April 4 on a felony warrant alleging he resisted arrest by fleeing and created a substantial risk of serious injury or death to another person.

Bradley West, 61, was arrested by the El Dorado Springs Police Department and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 3:23 p.m. Court records show West is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death, a felony offense. The alleged offense date is listed as April 4, 2026.

Bond in the case was set at $25,000 cash only.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the charge associated with this warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Scheel City man jailed on aggravated DWI warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Scheel City man was taken into custody on April 3 on an outstanding warrant alleging aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy Maus, 47, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 11:26 a.m. on April 4. Court records show Maus is charged with DWI — aggravated, a felony offense. The alleged offense date is listed as Nov. 10, 2025.

Bond in the case was set at $15,000 cash only.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the DWI charge associated with this warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Sedalia woman jailed on first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Sedalia woman was taken into custody on April 2 on felony warrants alleging first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Alison Kowalski, 50, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:20 p.m. Court records show Kowalski is charged with assault in the first degree or attempt and armed criminal action, both felony offenses. The alleged offense date for both charges is listed as March 30, 2026.

At the time of booking, no bond had been set on either charge.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the two felony charges associated with this case.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Arcola man jailed on vehicle theft warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Arcola man was taken into custody on April 2 on an outstanding warrant related to a 2021 vehicle theft case.

Daniel Matthews, 57, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 1:28 p.m. Court records show Matthews is charged with stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft, a felony offense. The alleged offense date is listed as Dec. 27, 2021.

At the time of booking, no bond had been set.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the theft charge associated with this warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Sedalia man jailed on burglary, domestic assault, and stealing charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Sedalia man was taken into custody on March 30 on multiple felony warrants stemming from alleged incidents earlier in the week.

David Duncan, 54, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 12:13 p.m. Court records show Duncan is charged with first-degree burglary, domestic assault in the second degree, and stealing, all felony offenses. The alleged offense date for all three charges is listed as March 25, 2026.

Bond in the case was set at $50,000 cash only on the domestic assault charge. No bond amount was listed for the burglary or stealing charges at the time of booking.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond those associated with the current warrants.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.