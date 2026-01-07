I see a lot of people getting old, retiring from work and the next thing you know, they’ve given up the hobbies that kept them active and young their whole life. I came across a YouTube video the other day that really hit home with me. It reminded me of Jim Walker, the Missouri State Highway Patrolman I always looked up to, not the least reason being because he rode a motorcycle. Following is my edited transcript of Riding in Retirement approved by the author, Joe Depew.

“Aging is one of life’s great paradoxes. On the one hand, it brings undeniable challenges. The gradual slowing of the body, increased likelihood of illness, painful loss of friends and family, and the sobering recognition that time is no longer an endless resource.

Growing old is a privilege, one denied to many. We each have friends, family and acquaintances who are no longer with us. This world is a dangerous place that threatens life from the time of conception. To reach older age is to have survived the storms, taken the knocks, stayed upright and gathered decades of wisdom and memories; to have watched life unfold in highs and lows, good times and bad. Aging is a gift wrapped in hardship, but a gift nonetheless that not everyone gets to experience.

As the years accumulate, so do experiences of both joy and grief. We attend more funerals, more memorials, and celebrate fewer birthdays. We watch peers face serious diagnoses. We confront our own medical realities with a mix of humility and frustration. The longer we live, the more deeply we understand the emotional weight that accompanies time.

The challenge for many older adults becomes not only caring for their physical health and declining muscular strength, but learning to carry grief without letting it crush the spirit. Professionals point to several methods for navigating the emotional landscape of getting older; staying physically active, maintaining social connections, continued learning, curiosity, and growth through volunteer work and mentoring.

For many older adults, motorcycling offers a powerful combination of benefits. On the surface, it is simply a hobby, a machine, a road, a rider. But for those who ride into their senior years, it becomes so much more. Motorcycling keeps the body active and the senses alert. Just getting on a bike requires balance, coordination, and a level of physical engagement that gently challenges the body without overwhelming it. The concentration needed to ride safely sharpens the mind, making every journey an exercise in mindfulness. While riding, the brain can’t drift into despair or rumination, it must stay focused on the moment. In that sense, motorcycling becomes a moving meditation.

Emotionally, the open road provides something rare, an escape from the claustrophobic thoughts that can accompany aging. The wind, the scenery, the vibration of the engine; they all work together to pull a person out of their head and back into the wider world. At a time when many seniors feel life narrowing down, motorcycling expands it all out again. Each ride reminds us that adventure is still possible, the world remains beautiful, and that age does not disqualify one from living fully.

Socially, riding creates instant community. Whether through local groups, long-distance travel, or simple conversations at gas stations, motorcyclists connect easily through a shared passion. Even non-riders feel at ease approaching and starting up a conversation. I often get the feeling that they envy me. Non-riders will sometimes comment, “Wearing that thing out, aren’t you?” My reply? “It’s wearing me out.”

These encounters offer camaraderie, humor, and support. An antidote to the isolation that often accompanies later life. Of course, motorcycling in our older years carries both benefits and real limitations as well. Some of the pros include physical engagement; giving us improved balance, mobility, and general fitness. Mental sharpness comes from a demanding focus, quick thinking and situational awareness. Emotional lift reduces stress and provides meaningful escape enabling social connection, fostering friendships and a sense of belonging to a community.; all add to our pleasure. We get continued adventures in life that enhances our sense of freedom.

But there are undeniably cons too. We have slower reaction times, decreased strength, and decreased flexibility, all making handling a heavier motorcycle more challenging. We have a higher vulnerability to injuries and recovery from accidents is longer and more complicated.

Then there are the environmental factors. Riding a motorcycle can involve exposure to extreme heat, humidity, cold and fatigue; all harder to manage since age decreases our ability to understand our limits. You have to know when it’s time to throw in the towel for the day.

The key to healthy senior motorcycling is adaptability. Many older riders switch to lighter adventure bikes. They look for easier trails and they ride with a partner. The goal isn’t to ride the way we did when we were 30, it’s to ride in a way that keeps us safe and energized at 70.

Getting old is not easy, but it is an extraordinary gift, especially when accompanied with health. It is the accumulation of years that many never receive. It teaches gratitude, resilience, and the deep truth that life is both fragile and magnificent.

Motorcycling, with its blend of physical activity, emotional refreshment, and spirited adventure offers a powerful way to navigate the challenges of aging. For those who choose to ride into their later years, the road offers not only escape but renewal. A way to stay engaged with the world, to defy the tick of time, and to celebrate the privilege of still being here.”

The YouTube video of the above compilation can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zd395madiSk&t=2s

Hopefully now, some of you will have a greater understanding of why I ride and why age is just a number, until it isn’t. You don’t stop doing things when you get old, you get old when you stop doing things.

Danny Leo Green

Coroner, Cedar County