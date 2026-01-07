Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Dade County assault case returns to custody after bond revocation

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Willard man was taken into custody this week on outstanding warrants connected to felony and misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a 2024 incident in Dade County.

According to jail records, Robert Shackelford was arrested Jan. 2, 2026, by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail. The arrest was made on a capias warrant after court records indicate bond conditions were allegedly violated in the underlying case.

Court records show Shackelford is charged in Dade County with first-degree assault or attempted first-degree assault involving serious physical injury or a special victim, a Class A felony. He is also charged with fourth-degree assault involving a special victim, a Class A misdemeanor. Both charges are tied to an offense date of Dec. 20, 2024.

The case has proceeded through multiple pretrial stages over the past year. An arraignment was held Sept. 10, 2025, before Judge David Munton, during which Shackelford waived formal arraignment, was advised of his rights, and entered not guilty pleas. The case was then set for case management proceedings.

Court records indicate that the state filed a motion to revoke bond on Dec. 22, 2025, followed by a bond violation report on Dec. 30, 2025. A memorandum filed by the court states that a capias warrant was issued after the court found grounds to revoke the bond, as set forth in the motion.

A case management conference is currently scheduled for March 25, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Dade County Courthouse in Greenfield, where the matter will continue before Judge Munton. As of press time, Shackelford remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Dade County man taken into custody on felony exploitation and fraud charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A man identified in court records as Jason Phelps was taken into custody this week on multiple outstanding warrants tied to felony financial exploitation and deceptive business practice charges filed in Dade County.

According to jail records, Phelps was arrested Jan. 2, 2026, by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail. The arrest followed the issuance of a capias warrant on Dec. 31, 2025.

Court records show Phelps faces two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, both Class A felonies, along with two counts of deceptive business practice, Class E felonies. The charges stem from two separate offense dates of Dec. 1, 2023, and Jan. 18, 2024.

A probable cause statement filed in Dade County Circuit Court alleges that Phelps entered into agreements to provide construction services for elderly residents and received payments for work that was either not completed or never performed, according to court documents. The statement further alleges that representations were made that work would be performed or that refunds would be issued, which prosecutors allege did not occur.

Records indicate the court ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case. A capias warrant was issued after the state filed at the end of December 2025.

The case remains pending in Dade County Circuit Court.

As of press time, Phelps remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man jailed again as harassment case returns him to custody

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man with multiple pending cases in Cedar County is once again back in custody, weeks after his most recent release, following the issuance of new warrants tied to harassment and trespassing charges.

According to jail records, Travis Matzke was arrested Dec. 31, 2025, by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail later that afternoon. The arrest was made on outstanding warrants charging him with harassment in the first degree and trespass in the first degree, both stemming from an alleged incident dated Oct. 20, 2025.

Court records show the bond in the new case was set at $25,000 cash-only. No release date had been posted as of press time.

The arrest follows a series of court proceedings involving Matzke over the past several months. Records indicate that on Dec. 8, 2025, Matzke appeared by video before Judge Munton, waived formal arraignment, was advised of his rights, and entered not guilty pleas. The case was continued at the defense’s request and set for a case management conference scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026, at the Cedar County Courthouse.

As part of prior proceedings, court records indicate that Matzke was temporarily released to participate in a treatment program through Compass Health, with instructions to be returned to custody upon completion.

The harassment and trespassing charges were formally filed by Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither on Oct. 21, 2025, along with a probable cause statement. Information was later filed on Dec. 5, 2025, consolidating the charges.

Court records show Matzke has had multiple entries in Cedar County cases during the past year, including matters involving alleged harassment, peace disturbance, property damage, and animal-related offenses. Several of those cases remain pending.

A case management conference in the current matter is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026, before Judge Munton.

As of press time, Matzke remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on drug possession warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody late last month on an outstanding warrant tied to a drug possession charge in Cedar County.

According to jail records, William Scoot Cain was arrested Dec. 30, 2025, by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail that evening.

Court records show Cain is charged with possession of a controlled substance, stemming from an alleged offense dated Nov. 24, 2025. The charge was filed under a warrant, and a bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

A court appearance in the matter is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026, at 9 a.m., according to court records.

The case remains pending in Cedar County Circuit Court.

As of press time, Cain remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.