We are proud to present the 2020 Land O Lakes Youth Fair Royalty. These ladies participated in interviews on June 25th. They submitted an application and outlined their participation in 4H and FFA. The judges were impressed with the girls maturity and awareness of agriculture. These bright young minds serve as role models to all those who exhibit during the fair. Coronation is on July 7 at 7 p.m. in the show arena. The community is welcome to attend the event and support the fair.

Pictured from left: Rebakah Lee Long, Maddox Robinson, Sydney Barger, Kraysen Leonard, Makena Robinson, KayLynne McCullick

Jr. Princess candidate is Maddix Robinson, daughter of Joe Robison and representing the West Union 4H club.

Princess candidate Makena Robison, daughter of Joe Robison and representing the West Union 4H Club.

Queen candidates: Kraysen Leonard, daughter of Todd and Michele Leonard, represents the El Dorado Springs FFA Chapter. She is a senior in high school and has been active in FFA and 4H since she was 10 years old.

Rebekah Lee Long, daughter of Ruth Long, representing the Sticker Seekers 4H club. She has held every office in her 4H club and enjoys helping young exhibitors get started in 4H.

Sydney Barger, daughter of Mike and Shelly Barger, represents Cherry Valley 4H club. Sydney has remained active in 4H and FFA through high school, serving on the county council the last year.

KayLynne McCullick, daughter of Mike and Chastity McCullick, representing the Cherry Valley 4H club. KayLynne serves as club president and wants to get your students more involved in agriculture through showing livestock.

Congratulations to the 2020 Royalty Court.