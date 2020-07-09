The state’s largest doctor organization, the Missouri State Medical Association, has launched a social media campaign designed to encourage mask use among Missourians. Recent data indicates a spike in COVID-19 infections among younger people who may be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. The CDC recommends that people wear masks to protect their family members and others in public places.

Missourians can participate by creating their own mask-wearing selfie and using the hashtag #MaskUpMO. MSMA encourages them to share, retweet, and use the hashtag as well.

MSMA, the state’s largest medical organization, is the voice of physicians, residents and medical students, who strive to protect the future of health care in Missouri. Visit www.msma.org.