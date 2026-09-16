Cedar County Memorial Hospital nurses recently earned credentials qualifying them to administer chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments that will be provided to patients of the hospital’s new cancer treatment center. Left to Right: Breanna Wood, RN, Jennie Noakes, MSN RN, Amanda Tyler, RN, and Chris Roe, RN

Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is pleased to announce that four of its clinical staff have successfully earned the ONS/ONCC Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Certificate. Graduates of the course include Chris Roe, RN, Jennie Noakes, RN MSN, Amanda Tyler, RN, and Breanna Wood, RN. This achievement highlights each nurse’s dedication to providing the highest standard of specialized care to oncology patients in the region.

The ONS/ONCC Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Certificate is a specialized program administered by the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) and the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation (ONCC). The curriculum equips registered nurses with evidence-based knowledge to safely handle, assess, and administer complex chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments. To earn this credential, nurses must complete rigorous coursework and pass a comprehensive post-test.

“We are incredibly proud of these ladies’ commitment to clinical excellence,” said Matthew Pruitt, MBA, MLS(ASCP)CM, CHC, Chief Operations and Compliance Officer at Cedar County Memorial Hospital. “Oncology treatments are rapidly evolving. By earning this credential, these nurses ensure our patients receive the most advanced, safe, and compassionate care possible during their cancer journey.”

Roe will be the full-time oncology nurse while Tyler, Noakes and Wood will be available to provide coverage as needed. Roe has been a nurse with CCMH for 19 years, specializing in surgery, obstetrics, emergency, infection control, utilization review and quality. For her, a personal connection drove the decision to transition into oncology.

“Watching a close, young family member face a cancer diagnosis opened my eyes to the terrifying unknowns of the disease,” Roe shared. “Hearing first-hand how a calm nurse can transform a frightened patient’s experience sparked something in me. I think it was the good Lord’s perfect timing that just a short while later, I would be presented with the challenge and honor of oncology nursing. It wasn’t an easy decision, as I was comfortable in my current position. Ultimately, I knew it was the job for me. I look forward to being a source of comfort to my patients and building deep, meaningful relationships with them and their families. I am grateful to the hospital for this opportunity.”

Tyler and Noakes cited a similar motivation: a desire to serve their community.

“Completing this certification is about helping to bring a much-needed service to our community,” emphasized Noakes.

“I have seen the toll that traveling for treatments can take on patients and their families, and my hope is that offering this care locally can ease some of that stress,” added Tyler.

Appointments are now being scheduled. For more information or to schedule an appointment with CCMH Oncology and Infusion Center, please visit cedarcountymemorial.org/cancercare or call 417-876-8050.