I met a woman in Nevada last week whose last name was Shreve. I know that might not mean anything to you but it does to me because I’m from Shreveport and sure enough her husband is related to Henry Miller Shreve. Henry is the one who removed the log jam clogging the Red River that runs by Shreveport and Bossier City. And though he wasn’t from Louisiana or Missouri, he’s buried in St. Louis.

Don’t forget we have tickets to the Renaissance Festival. Come by and drop your name in the box and maybe get yourself a good time up in Bonner Springs.

September 17-23 is Constitution Week.

KSL