Our Cedar County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions team is gearing up for a month long recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

As a reminder – our Senior Life Solutions program is dedicated to addressing the emotional and behavioral health of our more senior population. It aids those experiencing sadness, depression, loneliness and coping with loss to name a few.

If the team may be of assistance to you or a loved one or friend – please call 417.876.3656. Pictured (l-r) Clinical Therapist Kim Redlich, Ed.S, LPC and Interim Program Director Gayla West, CNA, OPC.