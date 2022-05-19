by David Bozarth, member of VFW Post 257

Memorial Day is only a week and a half away, this year falling on May 30. I thought it would be nice to refresh our memories by reminding us of the purpose of the holiday and sharing the thoughts of a veteran regarding the display of the American flag.

Memorial Day is not just another three-day weekend of fun, barbecues, and picnics, nor is it “the official beginning” of summer. Rather, Memorial Day is a somber day to remember those men and women who died in the service of our country. For veterans, it can stir up memories of comrades from long ago, and fan the sparks of bitter memories, maybe nightmares would be a more appropriate word, from the past. Yes, Memorial Day is for the fallen soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen of our military services, those who cannot enjoy the barbecues, fun or picnics, and whose lives were cut too short by the violence of war.

Just a thought for you to consider with this in mind. On Memorial Day it is not appropriate to wish a veteran, “have a happy Memorial Day.” For us, it is a day of solemn reflection, gratitude for the memories of those with whom we served, and remembering the bitter price of the freedom that is often so flippantly taken for granted.

It is a day to fly the flag, Old Glory, the Stars and Stripes. A day of patriotism and respect for the fallen. A day to remember that freedom isn’t free, it has cost us a great deal over our 246 years of national history.

Now, to the flag. I often ask people why they fly a flag in their yards or in front of their businesses. The response is often that they love this country and want to show their patriotism. Then, when I point out that their flag is faded, tattered, shredded, ripped to shreds or whatever, I ask a different question. “Is this how you display your respect for our veterans and country, by disrespecting the very flag you say you respect and honor?” Typically, this is followed by downward glances or “I never thought of it that way.”

Driving around town, through the countryside, and in neighboring cities and towns and seeing the “flags,” rather rags, hanging on various flagpoles, the last thing I feel is respected, honored, or even appreciated. Rather, my heart breaks, and I have to fight the urge to go and respectfully lower “my” flag, cherish it, and take it to the VFW Post where it will receive the proper respect and honor of a retirement ceremony conducted by men and women who cherish the flag.

Are you aware there is a specific code containing guidelines that apply to the American flag? These are contained in the U.S. Flag Code. They have established the colors of the flag, 13 alternating red and white horizontal stripes and a field of blue containing one white star for each of the 50 States of the Union. There is no provision for a black or blue stripe, even though I understand the emotion and sentiments, but this stripe disqualifies the flag as being an American flag. The flag is not black in various intensities to communicate a state of mourning for the country, again, this is not an American flag. Further, an American flag cannot have any other images, pictures, or graphics on it, yes, none. Do you know the Flag Code specifically addresses these? “ Section 3 goes into great detail explaining what should not be done to an “American” flag, and all of the above are prohibited.

Additionally, while the flag may be displayed 24-hours a day, if it is lighted and an all-weather flag, personally, I don’t like this. Why? This leads to complacency and forgetting about your flag. You fail to pay attention to the condition of the flag, and before you know it, it is faded, tattered, shredded, and just a rag that exhibits disrespect rather than honor and pride. “It is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open.” (U.S. Flag Code, Section 6)

A final consideration is how and where will the flag be displayed? Old Glory should fly free and unhindered, that is, it should not be close to any structure, tree, bush, light pole, or anything else that could snag it or impede it as it flaps in the breeze or the swirling winds we often encounter. If the flag is tangled in the branch of a tree, caught on the flagpole, or snagged by the house or porch, then take it down and inspect it for damage. Also, attempt to remove the thing that caught it.

So, I will ask, do you truly want to display your pride and patriotism? Then, find out the guidelines for displaying Old Glory. A simple search of the Internet for “U.S. Flag Code” will return multiple links where you can read them for yourself. If you don’t have a computer, then ask a member of the local VFW Post or American Legion for a booklet. We will gladly provide you with one.

Finally, as the solemn holiday that is called Memorial Day approaches, I would ask you to take a look at the flag you display. Is it faded, tattered, shredded, or torn? If so, then take it down and replace it with a new one. Do you want to display your pride, patriotism, and respect for our veterans? Then make sure that the flag you display demonstrates your respect and patriotism.

May your Memorial Day be filled with the memories of grandfathers, fathers, grandmothers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and friends who have given their lives in service to this country, and may their service not have been in vain.