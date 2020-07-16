Picnic recommendations

The Picnic Committee strongly suggests that you follow these guidelines during your visit to the 139th Annual El Dorado Picnic to allow all of our guests an enjoyable time. Please wash your hands frequently and use the hand sanitizer provided in several locations around our venue and by the carnival. Please maintain at least 6-foot distance from non-family members and wear a mask if you prefer. Most importantly, if you or a family member feels ill, please do not attend the 2020 Picnic.

Register for the Talent Contest

Judi is currently accepting registrations for the 2020 Talent Contest scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Anyone wishing to enter the Talent Contest can do so by calling 417-876-2691. Karaoke CD’s or music from the internet will be used. NO CD’S with artist voice will be allowed. Any contestant that uses such a CD will be disqualified. Auditions are not needed however advance registration is required. It is necessary to have each contestant name (first and last), age(s), what the talent is that contestant will be performing, name of music or song and a contact number. Songs will not be repeated so any changes must be discussed with Judi. There is an answering machine if Judi is unavailable when you call. Your call will be returned to confirm your registration. You are not registered until you talk to Judi.

You must provide your own accompaniment, and props, however due to time constraints, no bands or drums will be permitted in the contest.

The Talent Contest will be limited to the first 25 contestants that register. An entrant’s list will be posted near the bandstand by 3 p.m. on the day of the contest. You may enter the contest one time as an individual, group or act.

Overall winners will not be permitted to register for two years after their encore performance the following year. 1st place, 2nd place and 3rd place winners are permitted to register the next year.

Contestants are judged on the following: originality of performance, stage presence/charisma, vocal/instrumental/dance abilities, overall talent, and audience appeal. There are three age categories. The prizes awarded will be $100 to the overall winner (may come from any age group). Each age category will have a 1st winner of $75.00, 2nd winner will receive $50.00 and the 3rd winner will receive $25.00.

For a complete copy of the rules, and to enter the contest contact Judi at 417-876-2691.