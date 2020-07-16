Municipal Band Plays at 7 P.M. During Picnic

One trip down Main Street and everybody knows it is once again time for the El Dorado Springs Picnic! Everybody is looking for the coolest thing they can find to wear and your band manager has been looking for some fun familiar songs you will enjoy hearing. Friday night we will have Movie Night – playing famous songs from movies, and Saturday is Polka Night. I hope the songs this year won’t disappoint.

Remember that the Band plays Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. during the Picnic, and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. We hope to see you down at the bandstand! Stay healthy and stay safe.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Thursday, July 16

* Picnic 7:00 P.M.

1 Aces of the Air

2 Big Cage

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 Call to Victory

5 Indiana State Band

6 Manhattan Beach

7 Missouri Waltz

8 Zacatecas

9 When Saints Go Marching In

10 Swingin’ Safari

11 Left Heart-San Francisco

12 Kansas City

13 You’re A Grand Old Flag

14 God Bless America

Friday, July 17

* Picnic 7:00 PM (Movie Night)

1 Oklahoma

2 Pie in the Face Polka

3 Beauty and the Beast

4 Pink Panther

5 Disney at the Movies

6 76 Trombones (B)

7 My Heart Will Go On

8 Let It Go

9 Yellow Rose of Texas

10 Blue Danube

11 Ballad of Green Beret

12 101 – #32, #33, #34

13 It’s a Small World

14 God Bless America

Saturday, July 18

* Picnic 7:00 (Polka Night)

1 Pennsylvania Polka

2 Clarinet Polka

3 Jenny Lind Polka

4 Pie in the Face Polka

5 Big Band Polka

6 Baruska (Bohemian Polka)

7 Beer Barrel Polka

8 Polka #1

9 Lindenau Polka

10 Liechtensteiner Polka

11 Circus Polka

12 Polka #9

13 Schnitzelbank

14 God Bless America

Sunday, July 19

1 Flute Choice

2 Clarinet Choice

3 Sax Choice

4 Tenor Sax Choice

5 Trumpet Choice

6 Trombone Choice

7 Baritone Choice

8 French Horn Choice

9 Tuba Choice

10 Percussion Choice

11 Director Choice

12 God Bless America

13 Star Spangled Banner