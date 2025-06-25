From The El Dorado Springs Newsroom

On June 14, as many across the country marked Flag Day and the birthday President Donald Trump, local residents in Cedar County joined a national demonstration known as “No Kings Day”—a protest aimed at rejecting authoritarianism and centralized government power.

While Missouri remains a reliably red state, The El Dorado Sun recognizes the importance of hearing diverse political perspectives. One of those voices, the Libertarian Party, is beginning to establish a new foothold in Cedar County.

“The Libertarian Party is newly registered in Cedar County and will be active in local elections,” said Bon Morris, chairperson of the Missouri Libertarian Party. “We believe in shrinking the size of government, ending the welfare state, balanced budgets, gun rights, and defending the Constitution and individual liberty.”

According to Morris, the local Libertarian Party intends to oppose new tax increases, ordinances, and regulations. “The purpose of the party is to stand in defense of individual liberty from government interference and government abuse,” he said.

On Friday, Libertarians and their supporters gathered in a peaceful protest that emphasized voluntary cooperation and respect for individual rights. Attendees were invited to sign a Non-Aggression Pledge, which stated: “I hereby certify that I do not believe in or advocate the initiation of force as a means of achieving political or social goals.”

While the demonstration remained calm and respectful, Morris shared with The El Dorado Sun several photos and videos that captured bystanders behaving aggressively toward the group. “We had numerous cars flipping us off and yelling at us, and our response was to chant ‘USA’ in return,” he said. “People burned rubber, screamed profanity, and cursed at us—but not one of our protesters retaliated or acted inappropriately.”

The event was co-hosted by the Cedar County, Missouri, Democrats, marking a rare moment of collaboration between political groups that say they share concerns about government overreach and accountability.

“Good people came out and stood in protest of corrupt authoritarian rule. We refused to be intimidated,” Morris said. “We thank our co-host, the Cedar County Missouri Democrats, and everyone that showed up in support of the values and principles we all share.”

The Libertarian Party is the third-largest political party in the United States. Its platform is rooted in individual liberty, personal responsibility, and limited government. According to materials shared at the event, Libertarians envision a world where people are free to pursue their own lives and dreams so long as they do not infringe on the rights of others.

Locally, members of the newly registered party say their message resonates with the independent spirit of rural Missourians. In a region often wary of excessive regulation and government intrusion, organizers say Libertarian ideals may have a growing place at the local table.

Those interested in learning more or getting involved with the Libertarian Party of Cedar County can join the “Libertarian Party of Cedar County MO” Facebook group or reach out directly to Bon Morris, the local party chairperson.

The El Dorado Sun remains committed to providing a platform for all voices on the political spectrum. Whether neighbors agree on every issue or not, civil discourse remains vital to a functioning democracy.