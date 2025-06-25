Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Man facing multiple felonies deemed competent to proceed, court hearing set for July

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Dade County man with a lengthy history of felony charges is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 9 a.m. for a case management conference at the Dade County Courthouse in Greenfield. Judge Nichols will preside over the hearing.

Todd W. Martin, currently held in the Cedar County Jail, is facing a series of serious charges stemming from an incident in November 2023 investigated by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges include:

• Terrorist Threat – 1st Degree (Felony D)

• Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Felony D)

• Harassment – 1st Degree (Felony E)

• Armed Criminal Action (Unclassified Felony)

• Assault – 4th Degree (Misdemeanor A)

Martin was initially arraigned on Dec. 20, 2023, in front of Judge Munton. At that time, he pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Kathleen Miller, filed motions for both a change of judge and venue, which were granted. The case was reassigned to Judge Nichols.

Following his arraignment, a motion for a mental health examination was filed by Prosecutor Greenwade. Judge Nichols later ordered Martin to commit to the Missouri Department of Mental Health (DMH) for evaluation. That commitment was extended multiple times through 2024.

Mental health reports filed by attorneys Thomas Kondro and Matthew West detailed Martin’s incompetency to proceed. However, on June 5, 2025, Judge Nichols entered an order declaring Martin competent to stand trial. A writ of habeas corpus was issued to transfer him for the upcoming hearing.

A substitution of counsel was also filed in early June by attorney Bhumi Patel, replacing prior DMH legal representation.

Martin’s legal journey has included multiple procedural delays, mental health evaluations, and shifting legal teams.

Martin remains held on the charges, with no bond publicly reported. His next hearing is set for July 3 in Room 1 of the Dade County Courthouse.

UPDATE: Judge Dawson denies bond reduction for Reistad

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Alan Reistad faced Judge Dawson today in a bond reduction hearing following his recent arrest on serious felony DWI and assault charges related to a violent incident on June 10 involving Cedar County Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries. But the mood in the courtroom was starkly different from Reistad’s now widely circulated mugshot — there was no smile on his face as he stood before the court.

Reistad’s attorney, Patrick Springer, petitioned for a reduction of the hefty $15,000 cash-only bond, claiming it imposed a significant financial burden on the family. However, Judge Dawson was uncompromising in his stance. He laid bare the gravity of the allegations, highlighting Reistad’s troubling history, including a recent DWI arrest in St. Clair County just two weeks prior and the disturbing details of the violent confrontation in the June 10 incident.

Judge Dawson clearly stated that he would not consider granting leniency at this time during the bond hearing. He highlighted the seriousness of the charges and the evident pattern of reckless behavior, insisting that he would not alter the bond in this situation.

Reistad will remain in Cedar County Jail, bound by a $15,000 cash-only bond, as the court sends a strong message regarding the seriousness of his actions. Reistad is due back in court in July.

Repeat offender Michael Lee Peters faces new felony drug and firearms charges in Dade County

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Dade County man with a decades-long criminal history is once again facing a series of felony charges—this time for alleged drug trafficking, firearms violations, and unlawful weapon use.

Michael Lee Peters, 57, of Everton, was arrested on June 16 by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors have charged Peters with four new felony offenses: second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from an incident in Dade County on June 16. Authorities have not yet released further details surrounding the arrest, but Prosecuting Attorney Marcy Florence Greenwade formally filed felony complaints on the same day. A warrant was issued and served the following morning by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department.

Peters appeared in court by video on June 17 and pleaded not guilty. During the bond reduction hearing held on June 23 before Judge Troxell, the court denied Peters’ request to lower his bond. Judge Troxell cited due process requirements and appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent Peters, pending his completion of a financial application.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3 at 10 a.m. at the Dade County Courthouse.

Peters is no stranger to Missouri courts. Court records indicate he has faced a range of charges dating back to the late 1990s, including:

• Misdemeanor charges were filed in 1998

• Felony charges in 2000 and 2002

• Municipal ordinance violations from 1999 and 2001 in Greenfield and Lockwood.

• An additional felony case was filed on June 16, 2025

This is not Peters’ first time facing serious felony drug charges. While the outcomes of some earlier cases remain sealed or archived, the volume and consistency of filings suggest a long-standing pattern of criminal behavior across Dade County and surrounding jurisdictions.