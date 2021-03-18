Nevada Regional Medical Center (NRMC) will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, March 16 at the Nevada Community Center located at 200 N. Ash Street. The hospital has pivoted from utilizing a waiting list to an online self-scheduling tool for this and any future COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics.

Recently, the State of Missouri announced that beginning March 15, Missourians in Phase 1B – Tier 3 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This includes those who keep the essential functions of society running, including K-12 educators and school employees; child care providers; grocery store employees; and energy, food, agriculture, and other critical infrastructure workers, among others. More information about who is eligible can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority.

Only Missouri residents who fall under the state’s priority phases 1A and 1B -Tiers 1-3 are eligible to participate in COVID-19 vaccination in Missouri for individuals unless qualified through a Missouri employer.

There are two vaccine options being offered at the clinic on March 16, Moderna from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Moderna is a two-dose vaccine, requiring a second dose in four weeks. Janssen is a one-dose vaccine.

Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance and appointments are limited. To schedule an appointment online, please visit nrmchealth.com/covid19-vaccine. If you require assistance scheduling, please call NRMC at (417) 667-3355.

