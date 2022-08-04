Nevada Mayor George Knox presented On My Own CEO Jennifer Gundy with a proclamation reminding the public of the importance of Americans with Disabilities and the American with Disabilities Act signed July 26, 1990 during the OMO celebration on Tuesday, July 26.

Vendors included Carrie Chapman – Senior Benefits Services, Lauren Bauer – Children and Youth with special needs, West Central, Physicians Medical, Voc Rehab, Rehab Services for the Blind and local insurance advisors.