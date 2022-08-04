Have you ever wondered whooo inspired a ghost story? Or thought about what animal Nigeria’s Igbo people revere? Join the team members at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site and naturalists from World Bird Sanctuary for a program about the ways animals inspire myths and legends throughout the world.

This free, family-friendly event will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 in historic downtown St. Charles.

First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 S. Main St. in St. Charles. For more information, call 636-940-3322.

